Legendary Irish Trio To Retire At End Of Six Nations
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Three "legends" of Irish rugby, record caps holder Cian Healy, last year's Six Nations title-winning skipper Peter O'Mahony and fellow Test centurion Conor Murray will retire from international rugby at the end of the Six Nations, they announced on Thursday
They are on course for a fairytale ending to their Test career with an unprecedented third successive Irish Six Nations title.
The Irish have recorded three victories from three Tests in this year's tournament -- though they host biggest rivals France on Saturday week.
They round off their campaign against Italy in Rome on March 15.
Whilst backrow forward O'Mahony remains a starter both prop Healy and scrum-half Murray have added invaluable support off the bench for several years as Andrew Porter and Jamison Gibson-Park respectively replaced them in the first choice XV.
The trio have been pivotal figures in the success the Irish have enjoyed under Joe Schmidt and then his successor Andy Farrell -- winning the Six Nations title five times including the Grand Slam twice since 2014.
"It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish rugby for more than 15 years," said Performance Director David Humphreys in an Irish Rugby Football Union statement.
"There is still so much to play for with Ireland and their provinces and we will mark their careers at an appropriate time in the near future."
