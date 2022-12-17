UrduPoint.com

Legendary Jockey Dettori To Retire After 2023 Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 17, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Legendary jockey Dettori to retire after 2023 season

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori Italian revealed on Saturday that he planned to retire from horse racing after the 2023 season.

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori Italian revealed on Saturday that he planned to retire from horse racing after the 2023 season.

Dettori's iconic 35-year career has seen him enjoy over 3,000 winners, but the Italian said he will make his last ride next year.

The 52-year-old, a three-time Champion Jockey, admitted he had been pondering his retirement for some time.

"Next year, 2023, will be my final professional year as a jockey," Dettori told ITV Racing.

"It's something I've been thinking about for a while. My heart wants to carry on riding but I have to use my brain.

"I want to stop at the top. It has been difficult, but I think it's the right time." Dettori is aiming to start his final season at Santa Anita on December 26.

His last ever rides could be at the same California track in the Breeders Cup in November 2023.

That will bring down the curtain on one of the most memorable horse racing careers.

Dettori announced his arrival on the British racing scene with his first victory in the United Kingdom in 1987.

He is still fondly remembered for his 'magnificent seven' triumph on Champions Day at Ascot in 1996 when he won all seven races on the card at odds of 25,051-1.

Dettori admitted he only took the tough decision to walk away from racing after a long discussion with his family, including his former jockey father Gianfranco.

"I spoke to dad at length, he stopped at 51. He was very supportive. My wife and children were delighted because they didn't see me for 33 years," Dettori said.

"I hope I can finish my career on a big note and in one piece."

Related Topics

Wife Same United Kingdom November December Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendm ..

Lodhi reviews Punjab Advertisement Policy's amendment bill 2020

4 minutes ago
 QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

QUEST hold its 12th Convocation

4 minutes ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor Vit ..

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 24

15 minutes ago
 US Company to Send Team to Investigate AquaDom Aqu ..

US Company to Send Team to Investigate AquaDom Aquarium Incident - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Argentina v France - 2022 World Cup final penpix

Argentina v France - 2022 World Cup final penpix

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.