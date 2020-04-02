UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Legendary Players Present Their Things For Auction To Karachi Sports Forum

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:54 PM

Legendary players present their things for auction to Karachi Sports Forum

Legendary players also joined hands with Karachi Sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Legendary players also joined hands with Karachi sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan presented his autographed racket used in British Open Final, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui presented his hockey stick used in World Cup final at Argentina in 1978 and former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has presented his bat used in champions trophy in 2017, for the auction, said a statement on Thursday.

Karachi Sports Forum chief organizer Waseem Hashmi has said that the forum, by auctioning the things used by the former and present legendary players, would distribute the ration bags among the remaining needy athletes.

Meanwhile in his video message legendary squash player Jahangir Khan said that the precautions are only solution to prevent from the corona virus.

He advised masses not to take the virus lightly and quarantine themselves in their homes.

Jahangir Khan appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for distribution of ration among the needy athletes.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui appealed to the generous people to come forward and assist the Karachi Sports Forum for the cause.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Hockey Squash World Sports Argentina 2017 From

Recent Stories

Islamabad police get 5000 sanitizers bottles

1 minute ago

Edu deptt cancels school registration, fines Rs on ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Ministry Slams La Stampa's Reports ..

1 minute ago

Putin Orders Local Authorities to Establish Specia ..

1 minute ago

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

52 minutes ago

Police set up Relief Fund for destitute: CPO

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.