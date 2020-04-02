Legendary players present their things for auction to Karachi Sports Forum

Legendary players also joined hands with Karachi Sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Legendary players also joined hands with Karachi sports Forum in its campaign to distribute ration bags and medicines among the financially unstable athletes, ground staff and organizers in this difficult hour being faced by them due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Legendary squash player Jahangir Khan presented his autographed racket used in British Open Final, Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui presented his hockey stick used in World Cup final at Argentina in 1978 and former cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has presented his bat used in champions trophy in 2017, for the auction, said a statement on Thursday.

Karachi Sports Forum chief organizer Waseem Hashmi has said that the forum, by auctioning the things used by the former and present legendary players, would distribute the ration bags among the remaining needy athletes.

Meanwhile in his video message legendary squash player Jahangir Khan said that the precautions are only solution to prevent from the corona virus.

He advised masses not to take the virus lightly and quarantine themselves in their homes.

Jahangir Khan appreciated the efforts of volunteers of Karachi Sports Forum for distribution of ration among the needy athletes.

Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui appealed to the generous people to come forward and assist the Karachi Sports Forum for the cause.