Leicester agree deal for starlet Fofana from Saint-Etienne

SaintÉtienne, France, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Saint-Etienne have agreed to sell 19-year-old defender Wesley Fofana to English Premier League side Leicester for 40 million Euros (£36.5 million), the French club said Tuesday.

A five-year deal is expected to be signed after the player has undergone a medical in England on Wednesday.

Fofana played 14 Ligue 1 matches last season and is under contract until 2024, club coach Claude Puel had been keen to keep him but with a hike in the original 25 million euros bid, the club said it made a 'collective decision' for a fee that breaks the club record .