Leicester Beat Norwich To Revive Premier League Promotion Bid
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 01, 2024 | 11:08 PM
Leicester reignited their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich on Monday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Leicester reignited their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League with a 3-1 win at home to Norwich on Monday.
Victory at the King Power Stadium meant the Foxes returned to the top of English football's second-tier Championship, if merely for a few hours before promotion rivals Ipswich and Leeds are in action later in the day.
Goals from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy enabled Leicester to complete a comeback after Gabriel Sara's fourth goal in as many games gave Norwich the lead.
Leicester have topped the table for much of the season, but Monday's success was just their third win in eight Championship games.
Only the top two clubs at the end of the regular season are guaranteed automatic promotion to the Premier League, with Leicester now a point ahead of second-placed Ipswich and two clear of Leeds, currently in third place.
"This was important, because we are in the final part of the season," said Leicester manager Enzo Maresca.
"But then we started by conceding a goal, and 1-0 down from a corner, we needed to be mentally strong.
"But after that, the game was completely in our control, we dominated.
"
He added: Probably in the last six games, we won one game and it was the one we didn't deserve -- Sunderland. We lost four games, and not one of them we deserved to lose.
"At the end, we are human beings - we have emotions so when we scored the last one with Jamie, the game was finished, so we were all happy and we enjoyed the moment."
Defeat left Norwich in sixth position -- still in contention to reach the post-season play-offs that will decide which club gets the third and final promotion spot.
It looked as if it might be a good day for the Canaries when Sara put them ahead from a corner in the 20th minute.
But Dewsbury-Hall's first goal since January drew Leicester level 13 minutes later and from then on the Foxes started to get a grip on the game.
Mavididi made it 2-1 just after the hour mark with a fine curling shot into the far corner before former England striker Vardy, one of the stars of Leicester's shock Premier League title triumph eight years ago, wrapped up the points in stoppage time with a powerful strike after Harry Winks' initial effort was blocked.
Recent Stories
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension
Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters
More Stories From Sports
-
Football: English Championship results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn1 hour ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Kakul training camp3 hours ago
-
PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent higher price3 hours ago
-
Formula One owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for $4.5 bn3 hours ago
-
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi visits Kakul camp, interacts with players3 hours ago
-
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi hails Pak Army for fitness camp at Kakul3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka on top in Bangladesh Test despite batting blues4 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table4 hours ago
-
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge4 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result4 hours ago