Leicester Boss Rodgers Says Virus Like 'walking Up Kilimanjaro'

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:02 PM

Leicester boss Rodgers says virus like 'walking up Kilimanjaro'

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday that being afflicted with the coronavirus was akin to climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

The Northern Irish boss is the second Premier League manager to confirm he had suffered with COVID-19 after Arsenal's Mikel Arteta also tested positive in March.

"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro, as you climb higher you get more breathless," Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.

"Walking 10 yards felt very different. I went for a run, and I just couldn't do it.

"We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford (on March 14) and then the week after that, I started to struggle.

" The 47-year-old former Liverpool and Celtic manager added his wife had contracted the virus as well.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same.

"We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus."England's top-flight clubs have agreed a provisional restart date of June 17 after the season was postponed in March due to the outbreak, with Leicester currently third behind runaway leaders Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City.

