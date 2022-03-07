UrduPoint.com

Leicester Defender Fofana Signs New Five-year Deal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 07, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Leicester defender Fofana signs new five-year deal

French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old has not played a single game this season after breaking his leg and suffering ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly last year.

But as Fofana nears a return to action, the Foxes have rewarded the centre-back for an impressive first campaign at the club following his 30 million ($39 million) move from St Etienne in 2020.

Fofana made 38 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' men last season, including their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract," the France under-21 international told LCFC tv. "It shows the club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027.

"I'm really happy to be here. It's my club, I love the fans, so I'm really happy and really looking forward to being back playing."Fofana returned to training last month and reports suggest he could be involved in the squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg match against Rennes at the King Power Stadium.

Related Topics

France Rennes Leicester 2020 TV All From Chelsea Premier League Million Love

Recent Stories

SMEDA gives free stalls to south Punjab business w ..

SMEDA gives free stalls to south Punjab business women

2 minutes ago
 'Media has vital role in promoting tourism for eco ..

'Media has vital role in promoting tourism for economic development'

2 minutes ago
 At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian indust ..

At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian industrial bakery: rescuers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce tougher law on illegal or ..

Punjab govt to introduce tougher law on illegal organ transplant: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Mazari reaffirms national & int'l commitments for ..

Mazari reaffirms national & int'l commitments for protection of women rights

39 minutes ago
 At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian indust ..

At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian industrial bakery: rescuers

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>