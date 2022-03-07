Leicester defender Fofana signs new five-year deal

French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :French defender Wesley Fofana has signed a new five-year contract with Leicester, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old has not played a single game this season after breaking his leg and suffering ankle ligament damage during a pre-season friendly last year.

But as Fofana nears a return to action, the Foxes have rewarded the centre-back for an impressive first campaign at the club following his 30 million ($39 million) move from St Etienne in 2020.

Fofana made 38 appearances in all competitions for Brendan Rodgers' men last season, including their FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

"I'm really happy to sign a new contract," the France under-21 international told LCFC tv. "It shows the club have confidence in me offering me a contract to 2027.

"I'm really happy to be here. It's my club, I love the fans, so I'm really happy and really looking forward to being back playing."Fofana returned to training last month and reports suggest he could be involved in the squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League last-16 first-leg match against Rennes at the King Power Stadium.