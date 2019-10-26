Leicester equal Premier League record win with 9-0 rout at Southampton

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Leicester City on Friday equalled the biggest ever win in Premier League history with an 9-0 hammering of Southampton.

Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both hit hat-tricks as Brendan Rodgers' side moved second with the biggest ever away win in the history of the league.

They are five points behind unbeaten leaders Liverpool after the landmark win but will drop back to third on Saturday if Manchester City beat Aston Villa.