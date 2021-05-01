UrduPoint.com
Leicester Reach First European Final In 12 Years

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Paris, May 1(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Leicester recovered from a 17-6 half-time deficit to beat Ulster 33-24 in the European Challenge Cup semi-finals on Friday and reach a first continental final since 2009.

The Tigers will face either Bath or Montpellier in the Twickenham final on May 21 where 10,000 fans will be allowed to watch following the decision to switch the finals of the Challenge Cup and Champions Cup to England.

Leicester fly-half George Ford dominated the tie, kicking 18 points from a drop-goal, three penalties and three conversions, while England prop Ellis Genge, South African number eight Jasper Wiese and wing Guy Porter scored tries.

Ulster claimed touchdowns from skipper Iain Henderson, fly-half Billy Burns and No. 8 Nick Timoney.

Michael Lowry kicked a conversion while scrum-half John Cooney added two conversions and a penalty.

More Stories From Sports

