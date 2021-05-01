UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leinster Look To Ross Byrne For European Spark

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Leinster look to Ross Byrne for European spark

London, May 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Ross Byrne is a rugby enigma. When he replaces Johnny Sexton for European heavyweights Leinster he is sublime but he is struggling to make his mark for Ireland.

Leinster coaching duo Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster had enough confidence in the 26-year-old to give him the nod ahead of Sexton in the Pro14 final victory over Munster in March.

That means there will no alarm bells as the fly-half pulls the strings from the start in Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final against French side La Rochelle.

Byrne's assured performance when he came on after Sexton suffered a head knock in Leinster's quarter-final win over reigning champions Exeter confirmed he can deal with pressure at the sharp end of club rugby.

"With regards to Ross driving the team when he came on, I thought he was excellent against the Chiefs," Leinster's assistant coach Robin McBryde said this week.

"He's probably got a little bit more tempo in his game than Johnny, to be fair.

"I've been very impressed with the relationship between him and the lineout caller and the speed they're able to work together. The lines of communication are just so quick." Byrne, who will be making his 100th appearance for the four-time European champions, has been a lucky talisman for the team, who have won all 11 matches in European competition in which he has started.

In 23 European appearances in all he has ended up on the losing side just once -- last season's quarter-final against Saracens.

It is no wonder Byrne has been touted as a potential long-term successor for Sexton at Test level but he faces a battle to convince Ireland head coach Andy Farrell that he is the man for the job.

Ulster's Billy Burns has been preferred recently as the stand-in for Sexton, who turns 36 in July.

Farrell admires the "dynamism" of Burns and picked him to start against France in their Six Nations match in February when Sexton was out with another head knock.

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan said Byrne -- capped 13 times but with just two starts under his belt -- is not the first player to find it difficult to bridge the gap between club and country.

"Byrne did (play very well for Leinster against Exeter) but he has got to do it for Ireland," Quinlan told the Off The Ball sports show in April.

"That is how he stops that talk (about his difficulties at international level) you know. I think he has shown on numerous occasions that he is talented enough.

"Byrne has the quality but there is a difference (between club and international rugby) with respect to anyone that would make the argument that he should be starting for Ireland when Sexton is not there." Quinlan said one issue for Byrne was the challenge of adapting to different playing styles.

"Leinster play a lot differently," said Quinlan. "The way Leinster play seems to give Byrne a lot of confidence and belief.

"Byrne may not get the same space and time at international level. "Can he do it? Of course he can but he has got to kick on now and really believe in himself."

Related Topics

Sports France Job Leo La Rochelle Man Same Exeter Lancaster Ireland February March April May July Sunday All From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

8 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

10 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.