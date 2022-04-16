Leinster, Sale into European Champions Cup quarter-finals

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Leinster scored eight tries as they crushed Connacht 56-20 on Friday for a comfortable aggregate victory in the European Champions Cup round of 16.

As the competition experimented with two-leg knockout matches for the first time, Leinster opened the second leg with a five-point lead from the away leg and ended it with a 82-41 aggregate victory.

James Lowe, who scored two tries in the first leg, scored four on Friday.

"I'm just the bearer of the fruits tonight," he told broadcaster BT Sport after the game.

Four-time champions Leinster will face either Leicester or Clermont in the last eight.

"They're both beasts in their own right," said Lowe.

Connacht started strongly.

Jack Carty cut the lead with a second-minute penalty but five minutes later missed a kick that would have put Connacht ahead on aggregate.

Leinster broke out of defence for the first time in the 12th minute and scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park finished the move by diving over.

The home team, playing in front of fans at their Aviva Stadium for the first time in a European game since 2019, took control and were ruthless close to the Connacht line.

After 19 minutes, centre Robbie Henshaw broke tackles to touch down.

Ten minutes later prop Tadhg Furlong burrowed over.

With Connacht centre Bundee Aki in the sin bin for a high tackle on Ireland team-mate Johnny Sexton, winger Lowe crossed for a fourth try of the first half and Henshaw gambolled through a huge gap in the first minute of the second half.

Seconds after Aki returned, Connacht hit back as fullback Tiernan O'Halloran crossed wide out.

When replacement prop Jack Aungier received a yellow for another dangerous tackle, Connacht were reduced to 13 men as punishment for forcing uncontested scrums.

Leinster exploited the space with a try from Lowe.

Back to 15, Connacht hit back again when Sam Arnold squirmed over.

Lowe completed a hat-trick in 66 minute.

Connacht kept fighting and Abraham Papali'i scored a third try which irritated Lowe.

"We couldn't hold them out last week and we couldn't this week, which was a little disappointing. We had a goal to keep them tryless," said Lowe, who responded by crowning the rout by collecting a kick from replacement fly-half Ross Byrne to score a fourth try.

Leinster converted all eight of their tries, with Sexton goaling the first six and his replacement Ross Byrne kicking the last two extra pointers.

Sale overcame wing Arron Reed's first-half red card to reach the quarter-finals for a second successive season by beating Bristol 35-29.

Reed was sent off for a shoulder-led challenge to the head of Luke Morahan six minutes before the break.

Sale also played part of the second half with 13 men following prop Nick Schonert's sin-binning.

Bristol scored 14 points while Sale were two players down as they tried to erase a 24-3 deficit.

But Sale emerged victorious after a pulsating last-16 second-leg clash, securing a 44-39 aggregate success after losing by a point on home soil last weekend.

They look set to face Racing 92 in next month's quarter-finals after tries from lock Lood de Jager, hooker Akker van der Merwe, wing Tom Roebuck and captain Jono Ross secured victory.