UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leinster Skipper Sexton Out Of Champions Cup Semi

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:49 PM

Leinster skipper Sexton out of Champions Cup semi

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup semi-final at La Rochelle due to concussion, the Irish province said on Tuesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Leinster captain Johnny Sexton will miss this weekend's European Champions Cup semi-final at La Rochelle due to concussion, the Irish province said on Tuesday.

Sexton, 35, who also leads Ireland, suffered the head knock during the quarter-final victory at holders Exeter Chiefs on April 10.

"Unfortunately captain Johnny Sexton continues to be unavailable and will continue to train and be assessed as part of the Graduated Return to Play process," the Dublin-based side said.

In 2014-2015 Sexton was sidelined for 12 weeks after sustaining a head injury while playing for French club Racing 92.

Elsewhere, Leo Cullen's men could be without Test back-rower Caelan Doris as well as Ireland's scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, who also have fitness issues ahead of Sunday's trip to the Atlantic coast.

La Rochelle host the joint record four-time Europan champions in the French outfit's first appearance in the last four.

Related Topics

Leo La Rochelle Exeter Ireland April Sunday

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima thanks Ministerial Development Coun ..

8 minutes ago

Govt cancels all exams till June 15 amid rising Co ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Agri dept launches 'Kisan Card'

1 minute ago

Museum CEO Says South Africa's 'Freedom Was Not Fr ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court seeks report on alleged posse ..

1 minute ago

WAPDA inks plan to arrange funds for construction ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.