Leipzig Blow Chance To Knock Bayern Off Top Of Bundesliga

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:49 PM

RB Leipzig again squandered the chance to usurp Bayern Munich as Bundesliga leaders after being held to a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday

For the second consecutive Saturday, Leipzig, who lost 3-1 last weekend at home to Dortmund, missed out on first place in Germany's top flight.

For the second consecutive Saturday, Leipzig, who lost 3-1 last weekend at home to Dortmund, missed out on first place in Germany's top flight.

Embattled Bayern, who crashed to a 3-2 league defeat at Moenchengladbach and were then dumped out of the German Cup in midweek, host Freiburg at home on Sunday.

They stay a point ahead in the table after Leipzig's draw.

Nordi Mukiele gave Leipzig an early lead in Wolfsburg, but the hosts roared back with goals by Renato Steffen and Wout Weghorst before Willi Orban stabbed home Leipzig's second-half equaliser to rescue a point.

Union Berlin are so far the only top five club to win this weekend after beating third-placed Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 on Friday.

