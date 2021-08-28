UrduPoint.com

Leipzig Captain Sabitzer Poised To Join Bayern Munich

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 11:46 PM

Leipzig captain Sabitzer poised to join Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer looks set to sign for defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who admitted Saturday his potential transfer "could be a topic for us"

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer looks set to sign for defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, who admitted Saturday his potential transfer "could be a topic for us".

The 27-year-old has been left out of the Leipzig squad for Sunday's Bundesliga match at fellow Champions League side Wolfsburg.

Bayern are expected to pay 16 million Euros ($19 million) for the Austria midfielder and German daily Bild say the clubs are in discussions.

Sabitzer, who has scored 52 goals in 229 appearances for Leipzig since 2014, is out of contract next June.

He looks set join Julian Nageslmann, who quit Leipzig to coach Bayern this season, and former team-mate Dayot Upmecano, who also switched to Munich from Saxony for this season.

The transfer window closes on Tuesday and Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic did not deny interest in Sabitzer before Saturday's Bundesliga match at home to Hertha Berlin.

Salihamidzic however dismissed reports Bayern want to sign Jonas Hofmann and Matthias Ginter from Moenchengladbach before Tuesday's deadline.

Related Topics

Sports German Leipzig Munich Berlin Austria June Sunday From Bayern Coach Million

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours T ..

Minister of Climate Change and Environment tours Trans Emirates Livestock Tradin ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinat ..

UAE announces opening of tourist visas to vaccinated people from all countries

37 minutes ago
 Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With Ne ..

Moscow Comfortable With Building Relations With New Afghan Authorities - Kabulov

26 minutes ago
 Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visit ..

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

26 minutes ago
 Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakista ..

Peace in Afghanistan existential issue for Pakistan: Dr Moeed

28 minutes ago
 Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number o ..

Russia's Shoigu Says US Left Behind Large Number of Precision Weapons in Afghani ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.