Leipzig Frustrate PSG With Last-gasp Equaliser

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 09:30 AM

Leipzig, Germany, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Dominik Szoboszlai converted a penalty in stoppage time as RB Leipzig held Paris Saint-Germain, who were without the injured Lionel Messi, to a 2-2 draw in the Champions League on Wednesday.

PSG had been cruising to an away win and were 2-1 up with 90 minutes gone in Leipzig as Georginio Wijnaldum netted twice to cancel out Christopher Nkunku's early goal for the hosts.

In the dying seconds, Leipzig were awarded a penalty when PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe leaped onto Nkunku as a cross came in and substitute Szoboszlai made no mistake with the spot kick.

"We didn't start well, but Leipzig did and we had to get back in the game," Wijnaldum told DAZN.

"We created second-half chances, but also gave a lot away too.

"We have to learn from that and control the game better, because we were 2-1 up and should have put our chances away. There is a lot of room for improvement." With Messi sidelined, the draw cost PSG first place in Group A and left them a point behind new leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Club Brugge 4-1.

PSG meet City in Manchester in three weeks' time.

"Being second to City doesn't change anything for us," PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We need to have the desire to go there and win the game to try to be top of the group." Leipzig's faint hopes of reaching the last 16 were ended as they remain bottom of their group despite earning their first point in Europe after three previous defeats.

"We should have won this game and it's a bit of a pity that we didn't take our chances," said Leipzig's American coach Jesse Marsch, who was booked in the first half for arguing with the referee.

"If we had gone 2-0, it would have been very hard for PSG," he added, referring to Andre Silva's weak penalty attempt that was saved shortly after Nkunku's opening goal.

The German club put up a fight in the 3-2 defeat at PSG a fortnight ago and made a lightning start on Wednesday.

With barely 20 seconds gone, PSG captain Marquinhos had to clear off the line as Silva got in behind the defence and forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a save.

The hosts kept up the pressure and deservedly took the lead when Silva's cross was met with a superb diving header by Nkunku to claim his fifth Champions League goal in four games.

Leipzig attacked again and were awarded a penalty, but the weak attempt by Silva, who has struggled for form in Leipzig since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, was easily saved by Donnarumma with barely 11 minutes played.

Angel Di Maria started the break for PSG's equaliser, Neymar carried on the move and Mbappe supplied the cross which former Liverpool man Wijnaldum flicked into the net on 21 minutes.

Wijnaldum doubled his tally when he nodded Marquinhos' header over the line and the VAR allowed the goal, despite suspicions of offside, to make it 2-1 at the break.

Mbappe should have put the game beyond Leipzig's reach when he fired over, then shot straight at Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi to waste two clear chances early in the second half.

The visitors were guilty of taking their foot off the gas as Leipzig created the better chances.

Donnarumma just got a glove to a cross, which was heading for Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen, then Szoboszlai fired wide for the hosts as PSG lived dangerously.

The game came to a dramatic close when Kimpembe jumped into Nkunku and Szoboszlai calmly slotted home the penalty.

