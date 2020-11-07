UrduPoint.com
Leipzig Go Top In Germany Ahead Of Bayern, Dortmund Showdown

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 10:25 PM

RB Leipzig went back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 3-0 home win over Freiburg before Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund clash in the evening showdown

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :RB Leipzig went back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 3-0 home win over Freiburg before Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund clash in the evening showdown.

Defender Ibrahima Konate fired home Leipzig's opener before midfielder Marcel Sabitzer added the second goal with a 70th-minute penalty.

Manchester City loanee Angelino claimed Leipzig's third with a stunning free-kick which curled over the Freiburg wall just before the final whistle.

The home win put Leipzig top, a point ahead of Bayern and Dortmund who meet later at Signal Iduna Park.

Union Berlin climbed to fourth with a 5-0 home thrashing of strugglers Arminia Bielefeld.

Former Germany striker Max Kruse helped set up Union's first three goals, then converted a late penalty in an outstanding display by the 32-year-old.

At the other end of the table, bottom side Mainz were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Schalke, who sit one place above them and have now gone 23 games without a league win dating back to January.

