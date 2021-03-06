UrduPoint.com
Leipzig Knock Bayern Munich From Top After Romp At Freiburg

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 10:34 PM

Leipzig knock Bayern Munich from top after romp at Freiburg

RB Leipzig went top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 3-0 romp at Freiburg to usurp previous leaders Bayern Munich, who later host Dortmund in Germany's 'Klassiker'

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :RB Leipzig went top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 3-0 romp at Freiburg to usurp previous leaders Bayern Munich, who later host Dortmund in Germany's 'Klassiker'.

Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth and Emil Forsberg scored the goals in Freiburg which lifted Leipzig one point ahead of Bayern, who are at home to Dortmund (1730GMT).

Leipzig impressed in their final tune-up before facing Liverpool in Budapest next Wednesday in the last 16 of the Champions League having lost the first leg 2-0.

More Stories From Sports

