UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leipzig To Launch European Campaign In Front Of 999 Fans

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 09:36 PM

Leipzig to launch European campaign in front of 999 fans

RB Leipzig will be allowed to welcome 999 fans to the Red Bull Arena for their Champions League opener against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :RB Leipzig will be allowed to welcome 999 fans to the Red Bull Arena for their Champions League opener against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases across Germany, the local health authority in Leipzig has granted permission for up to 999 spectators to attend, down from the usual number of 8,500 fans allowed for home Bundesliga games.

The seven-day rate of infection for coronavirus in Leipzig on Monday was close to 20 per 100,000 inhabitants, far lower than Berlin with 87 and Munich with 70.

Champions League holders Bayern Munich will face Atletico Madrid behind closed doors on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Bundesliga leaders Leipzig are eager to get an opening win before heading to Manchester United, then hosting Paris Saint Germain -- who beat them in last season's semi-finals -- in consecutive weeks.

"We know we've got a challenging group," admitted Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Leipzig reached the last four earlier this year by beating Tottenham and Atletico Madrid, having reached the knock-out stage for the first time.

"It's a strange feeling that it's starting again now, but we are looking forward to it," said Nagelsmann, just 63 days after their defeat by PSG.

Leipzig warmed up with an impressive 2-0 win over in-form side Augsburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga, with on-loan Manchester City left-back Angelino and Denmark striker Yussuf Poulsen providing the goals.

"We have become even more precise with the ball and our counter-pressing has improved a lot," said goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

"We are all hungry and we saw what can be achieved last season." Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara could return for Leipzig providing he tests negative for Covid-19, having missed the Augsburg match after a positive test.

Turkish Super Lig champions Basaksehir, backed by Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sit in the relegation places this season after three defeats in their opening five games.

They won the league title last season for the first time in the club's history.

Related Topics

Turkey Germany Augsburg Leipzig Munich Berlin Mali Istanbul Denmark Tayyip Erdogan Manchester United All From Top PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Coach Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24 minutes ago

Iran Has Deals With Russia, China to Develop Air F ..

3 minutes ago

Saudi Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai launches online ..

39 minutes ago

Performance audit of model police stations to be c ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Official Says Impossible to Predict How Next C ..

3 minutes ago

'Roger Federer Arena' plan fails to rally signatur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.