Leipzig top Bundesliga as Dortmund crash to heavy home defeat

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Fresh from knocking Manchester United out of the Champions League in midweek, RB Leipzig saw off Werder Bremen 2-0 on Saturday to leapfrog Bayern Munich into top spot in the Bundesliga table.

Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer converted a penalty and Dani Olmo, who shone in the attacking midfield role, grabbed a first-half goal for the hosts.

The victory left Leipzig a point clear of defending champions Bayern, who can regain first place at FC Union later on Saturday in Berlin.

The home win capped a good week for Leipzig, who knocked United out of Europe on Tuesday with a 3-2 victory to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund, also through to the knock-out stages in Europe, lost ground in the title race, dropping to fifth, after crashing 5-1 at home to Stuttgart, whose winger Silas Wamangituka netted twice.