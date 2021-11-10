UrduPoint.com

Leitinger To Miss Winter Olympics After Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Austrian skier Roland Leitinger will miss next year's Winter Olympics in Beijing after suffering a season-ending knee injury, the Austrian Ski Federation announced on Tuesday

The 30-year-old, who took silver in the giant slalom at the World Championships in St Moritz in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training for the parallel in Lech while preparing for this weekend's World Cup meeting.

The 30-year-old, who took silver in the giant slalom at the World Championships in St Moritz in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training for the parallel in Lech while preparing for this weekend's World Cup meeting.

"History is repeating itself," said Leitinger in the federation's statement. "I missed the 2018 season because of a rupture of a cruciate ligament."Lleitinger made a fine start to the season, taking second behnd Marco Odermatt in the opening giant slalom in Solden on October 24.

The Winter Olympics take place on February 4-20.

