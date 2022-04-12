UrduPoint.com

Lemar: 'It Might Not Look Pretty, But It Works. Atletico Win.'

Muhammad Rameez Published April 12, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Lemar: 'It might not look pretty, but it works. Atletico win.'

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :"It's not about advice, says Thomas Lemar. "It's more when he talks, the way he talks, his honesty. That's what makes you play out of your skin." Lemar knows better than anyone the power of Diego Simeone. After joining Atletico Madrid for 60 million Euros from Monaco in 2018, Lemar struggled. He scored four goals in his first two seasons and many assumed Atletico would look to cut their losses the following summer.

Yet Simeone saw a player that needed help not a transfer. He moved Lemar from left wing to central midfield and, together, they got to work. Last season, Lemar was an ever-present in the midfield three and fundamental to Atletico winning La Liga.

"I had a discussion with the coach last year and we spoke about how to improve my situation in the team," Lemar says in an exclusive interview with AFP.

"He listened, he found a role that suited my strengths. I was more comfortable and it made it easier for me to fit into Atletico's style. Now my aim is to repay him as much as possible on the pitch." When Lemar came from Monaco, he was a winger, creator and scorer, one of the world's most exciting young attackers, who had drawn interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

But when that role failed to translate at Atletico, Lemar had to adjust. "I worked hard on my negative points and turned them into positive points, and I became a better, more versatile footballer," said Lemar.

"Especially defensively, in recovering the ball, in getting into the right defensive position. I worked on it, I added more strings to my bow. I'm a more complete player now." The 26-year-old played for France at the European Championship and is determined to be in the squad for this year's World Cup. "It's a big goal for me, I have to show what I'm worth," he says.

That Lemar has become more defensively-minded at Atletico Madrid will come as little surprise given Simeone is now seen as the pre-eminent defensive coach in the game, a master of how to play without the ball.

Those methods have lifted Atletico out of mediocrity and into Europe's elite - bringing two La Liga titles and a pair of Champions League finals along the way - but aesthetically, it is a style that continues to frustrate.

Atletico were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City last week in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals but statistically, they suffered a hammering.

City had 15 shots to Atletico's nil and afterwards, Pep Guardiola said: "In prehistory, today and in a hundred thousand years, attacking a 5-5-0 (formation) is very difficult." Atletico captain Koke responded on Instagram with a picture of the club's crest and the caption: "In love with your story since prehistory. Proud to be from Atleti." Lemar is asked what he would say to Simeone's critics. "I have nothing to say to them, except look at the results over the years. Look at the results since the coach arrived at Atletico Madrid.

"It might not look pretty, but it works. Atletico win, that's the most important thing." And while there has been a shift, a greater emphasis on possession this season, if only to accommodate their attacking talents, Lemar says Simeone's principles are unwavering.

"If you knew Simeone as a player, that's still the identity of Atletico now," Lemar says. "We're a feisty team. We get to every ball. We never accept defeat, in matches or in training.

"Everyone has to fight for their place. The coach always tells us never to take our spots for granted. He says competition and rivalry is what makes us grow." Atletico have tended to grow in adversity too, Simeone's sides finding their fire burns brightest when their backs are against the wall.

It is why even though Manchester City were so clearly superior in the first leg, there is belief that a comeback is possible in the return at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

"It's always been that way with Atleti but I'm not going to lie, and maybe it helps, but we get scared as well sometimes when we have to come from behind, even if we know we can change the game in a second," Lemar says.

"It was annoying to concede that goal against City but if you want to go through, you have to score. We saw there were some opportunities to get at them and we're going to go hard in this second leg. Let's hope it comes off."

Related Topics

Fire World Europe France Young Liverpool Monaco Superior 2018 From Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Coach Million Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful tr ..

Prime Minister congratulates people on peaceful transition of power

8 hours ago
 Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief ..

Marking Shehbaz Sharif's election as PM, UN chief calls for respecting democrati ..

8 hours ago
 'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devasta ..

'No words': Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine's devastated Borodianka

8 hours ago
 France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non ..

France Declares Six Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

8 hours ago
 Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-S ..

Israel 'Very Much Concerned' About Raise of Anti-Semitism in US - Ambassador

8 hours ago
 Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine Wit ..

Biden, Modi Discuss Russian Actions in Ukraine With Focus on Global Food Supply

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.