Lens splash out on Ivorian midfielder Seko Fofana

Ivorian international midfielder Seko Fofana has signed for newly-promoted Ligue 1 club Lens from Italian side Udinese, both clubs announced on Tuesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Ivorian international midfielder Seko Fofana has signed for newly-promoted Ligue 1 club Lens from Italian side Udinese, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

"Udinese Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement with Racing Club de Lens for the sale of Seko Mohamed Fofana," Serie A outfit Udinese said in a statement.

Financial details were not revealed but the transfer fee is reported to be worth around 10 million Euros ($12 million), with Fofana signing a four-year contract with Lens.

Lens general manager Arnaud Pouille said that the signing of the 25-year-old French-born player was "the most significant investment made by the club".

The former Manchester City player joined Udinese in 2016 after loan spells at Fulham and Bastia.

"I had other offers but I asked myself the right questions," said Fofana, adding he was "impatient" to discover his new team where he joins former Bastia teammates Jean-Louis Leca and Yannick Cahuzac.

Fofana played 119 games for Udinese, scoring 13 goals, with the club finishing 13th in the Italian top flight last season.