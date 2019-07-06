UrduPoint.com
Leonard To Sign With Los Angeles Clippers, Report

Muhammad Rameez 11 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:54 PM

Kawhi Leonard is going home to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, reportedly agreeing to a multi-million dollar deal less than a month after leading the Toronto Raptors to their first championship.

Leonard will be joined in Los Angeles by all-star forward Paul George, who the Clippers are reported to be getting in a separate trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported on Friday night.

The two-time NBA finals MVP Leonard grew up in Riverside, California just outside of Los Angeles. He will join a young Clippers team that will give him a similar starring role to what he had with the Toronto Raptors.

The Thunder will receive Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari and a package of NBA draft picks in exchange for George, ESPN said.

Leonard, who was one of the most highly sought after NBA free agents, met with the Raptors, the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers before making his decision on where to play next season.

If he does make the move, Leonard is expected to sign a four-year, $142 million contract with the Clippers.

Leonard led the Raptors to their first title in franchise history when they beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games in the NBA finals.

