Leonid Slutsky Resigns As Boss Of Dutch Vitesse Football Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

Leonid Slutsky Resigns as Boss of Dutch Vitesse Football Club

Russian professional football coach Leonid Slutsky officially resigned on Saturday as the head coach of the Dutch Vitesse Arnhem football club, the press service for the club said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russian professional football coach Leonid Slutsky officially resigned on Saturday as the head coach of the Dutch Vitesse Arnhem football club, the press service for the club said.

On Friday, Vitesse was defeated by the Heerenveen football club with a score of 2:3 as part of the 15th round of the cup of the Netherlands.

Vitesse led the game 2:0 after 21 minutes but ultimately lost the match. This was the fifth consecutive defeat for Slutsky's team in the cup. Following the match, Slutsky announced his resignation.

According to the press service, assistant coaches Oleg Yarovinskiy, Vasily Berezutskiy and Alexey Berezutskiy also left the team.

Slutsky became the head coach of Vitesse in the summer of 2018. Last season he led the club from Arnhem to fifth in the table.

