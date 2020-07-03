Leroy Sane targets Champions League glory after signing for Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane has targeted Champions League glory with Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City for a fee of around 50 million euros ($56 million) on Friday

The Germany winger has returned to his home country on a five-year contract after receiving the blessing of City coach Pep Guardiola.

"Bayern is a very big club and has big goals -- these goals suit me as well," said the 24-year-old Sane.

"I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is at the top.

" The Bundesliga champions did not give the transfer fee, but Sky sports and the BBC have reported that Bayern and City agreed a fee of �54.8 million (60.8m euros, $68.2m). German daily Bild claim the fee is around 50 million euros.

Sane said he is looking forward to linking up again with Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who has just steered the club to an eighth straight league title in his first season in charge.

"I know Hansi Flick from the under-21 national team. We had a very good relationship there," added Sane.