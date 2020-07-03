UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leroy Sane Targets Champions League Glory After Signing For Bayern Munich

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:39 PM

Leroy Sane targets Champions League glory after signing for Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane has targeted Champions League glory with Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City for a fee of around 50 million euros ($56 million) on Friday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Leroy Sane has targeted Champions League glory with Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City for a fee of around 50 million Euros ($56 million) on Friday.

The Germany winger has returned to his home country on a five-year contract after receiving the blessing of City coach Pep Guardiola.

"Bayern is a very big club and has big goals -- these goals suit me as well," said the 24-year-old Sane.

"I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is at the top.

" The Bundesliga champions did not give the transfer fee, but Sky sports and the BBC have reported that Bayern and City agreed a fee of �54.8 million (60.8m euros, $68.2m). German daily Bild claim the fee is around 50 million euros.

Sane said he is looking forward to linking up again with Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who has just steered the club to an eighth straight league title in his first season in charge.

"I know Hansi Flick from the under-21 national team. We had a very good relationship there," added Sane.

Related Topics

Sports German Germany From Top Manchester City Bayern Coach Million

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

25 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

26 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

30 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

38 minutes ago

Macron names senior French official Jean Castex ne ..

1 minute ago

US, Afghan Officials Agree on Need to Prioritize A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.