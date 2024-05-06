Open Menu

LESCO Wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2024 | 08:17 PM

LESCO wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has secured the title of Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has secured the title of Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship.

According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the event was organized by WAPDA sports board with participation of teams from four power distribution companies i.e. LESCO, GEPCO (Gujranwala), FESCO (Faisalabad) and MEPCO (Multan).

LESCO and MEPCO teams played the final round of Inter-unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship in the FESCO region, while LESCO, for the first time, won the final trophy by defeating MEPCO.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the LESCO Kabaddi team and also appreciated the services of WAPDA Sports Board Chairman Ramzan Butt and General Secretary Mian Mohammad Afzal.

He also congratulated the LESCO Kabaddi Team's Manager Rai Masood Kharl, LESCO Sports Officer Mansoor Bhutta, Coach Shehbaz Bandesha and Deputy Coach Riaz Jatt.

The chief also promised to give cash prizes to the winning Kabaddi team.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Sports Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) WAPDA Kabaddi Gujranwala Event From Coach LESCO FESCO GEPCO MEPCO

Recent Stories

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th r ..

Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Karachi win matches in 9th round of National Women’s Tou ..

4 minutes ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP

4 minutes ago
 "Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Master ..

"Empowering Commuters: Zindigi, Sindh Govt, Mastercard, & People Bus Service Fir ..

18 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts

17 minutes ago
 Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in ..

Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'

16 minutes ago
ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

ANF recovers 338 kg drugs in nine operations

16 minutes ago
 Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attack ..

Advanced combat strategy effectively thwart attacks, compel militants to retreat ..

7 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation ..

Aleem Khan reviews Skardu-Gilgit highway situation after landslide

7 minutes ago
 Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to enco ..

Mashal Initiative Institute holds function to encourage IDD students

7 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in ..

Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in June

7 minutes ago
 Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behboo ..

Art, craft training classes begin at Qasr-e-Behbood

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports