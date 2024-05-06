LESCO Wins Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 06, 2024 | 08:17 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has secured the title of Inter-Unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship.
According to LESCO spokesman here Monday, the event was organized by WAPDA sports board with participation of teams from four power distribution companies i.e. LESCO, GEPCO (Gujranwala), FESCO (Faisalabad) and MEPCO (Multan).
LESCO and MEPCO teams played the final round of Inter-unit WAPDA Kabaddi Championship in the FESCO region, while LESCO, for the first time, won the final trophy by defeating MEPCO.
The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider congratulated the LESCO Kabaddi team and also appreciated the services of WAPDA Sports Board Chairman Ramzan Butt and General Secretary Mian Mohammad Afzal.
He also congratulated the LESCO Kabaddi Team's Manager Rai Masood Kharl, LESCO Sports Officer Mansoor Bhutta, Coach Shehbaz Bandesha and Deputy Coach Riaz Jatt.
The chief also promised to give cash prizes to the winning Kabaddi team.
