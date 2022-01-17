LESCO wins Wapda Hockey Tournament

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won the All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament played under the aegis of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) at Astroturf Hockey Stadium Jhang

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has won the All Wapda Inter Unit Hockey Tournament played under the aegis of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) at Astroturf Hockey Stadium Jhang.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that hockey teams of FESCO, LESCO, GEPCO (Gujranwala Electric Power Company), PESCO (Peshawar Electric Supply Company), HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company), QESCO (Quetta Electric Supply Company), MEPCO (Multan Electric Power Company), IESCO (Islamabad Electric Supply Company) and NTDC (National Transmission & Distribution Company) participated in this tournament.

However, LESCO lifted trophy of the tournament by grabbing 1st position while FESCO stood 2nd and GEPCO got 3rd position.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad witnessed the final event as chief guest and later he distributed trophies and prizes among the position holder teams.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that healthy activities are imperative to establish a healthy society. In this connection, FESCO is also spending huge amount to keep its employees sound by arranging healthy sports activities every year.