'Less Yamal, More Jamal': Germany Vow To Attack Against Spain
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 05, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side had more than enough attacking quality to match Spain's offensive firepower in Friday's blockbuster Euro 2024 quarter-final in Stuttgart.
Spain are the only side to have won all of their matches so far at the tournament with, 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and 21-year-old Nico Williams on fine form.
The hosts will have Jamal Musiala on one wing as he returns to his hometown of Stuttgart having scored in three of Germany's four games at Euro 2024.
"My focus is less on (Lamine) Yamal, more on Jamal (Musiala)," Nagelsmann told reporters.
"We can do something in attack ourselves.
"We want to attack and make life difficult for them."
Nagelsmann called Yamal "a very talented player who is fun to watch.
"You can't defend him completely.... you have to be prepared for different things," he added.
The 36-year-old coach said the teenager's age could be a disadvantage, adding "let's see how he reacts when things get tough".
Musiala, who made his national team debut aged 18, also heaped praise on the teenager.
"To be at his level at 16 is really crazy," the Bayern Munich attacking midfielder told Sky Germany.
"At 16, I wasn't physical enough to train with the professionals. It's cool to see," he added.
Spain have scored nine goals and conceded one, while Germany have one more in each column.
- 'Unparallelled' -
Nagelsmann said Germany were aware of Spain's wide attacking power but was also focused on the middle of the park and star Spanish midfielder Rodri.
"Our central axis is very good, we don't have to worry about that.
"Of course, Rodri is a key player for the Spanish side but we also have an idea for him -- he won't be able to play every ball without pressure."
The coach called on his side to use their home-field advantage in the clash.
"We want to win the game," he said.
"We want to reach the semi-finals and become champions in our own country," he added.
Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan said the home support could "definitely be the decisive factor. That's what we hope for -- and what we wish for.
"We want to ignite this atmosphere with the style and manner in which we play. That can push us and perhaps make the Spaniards a bit less secure."
Gundogan, who played alongside Rodri at Manchester City, called him "the best player in the world in this position".
Gundogan also heaped praise on Yamal, his team-mate with club side Barcelona.
"What he did last season, is unparallelled. When I look at where I was at 16, it shows the new generation is taking on a lot of responsibility."
Germany and Spain are the most successful teams in the tournament's history with three European titles each.
