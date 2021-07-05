Level 1 coaching course concludes in Karachi

A four-day level 1 coaching course concluded here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in the metropolis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A four-day level 1 coaching course concluded here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in the metropolis.

In all 27 participants including women cricketer Huraina Sajjad participated in the level 1 coaching course held from 1-4 July.

The course was conducted by National High Performance Centre coaches Rahat Abbas and Umar Rasheed and regional coaches Azam Khan and Tahir Mehmood.

During the course, the participants were taught the basics of coaching skills batting, bowling, wicket keeping, fielding. They were also guided on different communications skills how to coach and interact with different age-group players.

On the final day,the participants underwent different assessments.

The participants were also given assignments that need to be completed in three months.

Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates would be evaluated through assessments and assignments before the successful participants are awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

The next Level 1 coaching courses would be conducted in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan in October, November and December, respectively.