UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Level 1 Coaching Course Concludes In Karachi

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Level 1 coaching course concludes in Karachi

A four-day level 1 coaching course concluded here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in the metropolis

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :A four-day level 1 coaching course concluded here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Center in the metropolis.

In all 27 participants including women cricketer Huraina Sajjad participated in the level 1 coaching course held from 1-4 July.

The course was conducted by National High Performance Centre coaches Rahat Abbas and Umar Rasheed and regional coaches Azam Khan and Tahir Mehmood.

During the course, the participants were taught the basics of coaching skills batting, bowling, wicket keeping, fielding. They were also guided on different communications skills how to coach and interact with different age-group players.

On the final day,the participants underwent different assessments.

The participants were also given assignments that need to be completed in three months.

Upon the successful completion of the assignments, the candidates would be evaluated through assessments and assignments before the successful participants are awarded Level 1 coaching certificates.

The next Level 1 coaching courses would be conducted in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan in October, November and December, respectively.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Rawalpindi July October November December Women All From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

2 minutes ago

Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Support of health community sought to convince peo ..

2 minutes ago

PM's stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine dep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.