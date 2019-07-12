UrduPoint.com
Level 2 Rugby Concluded

Level 2 rugby concluded

Level 2 7s rugby coaching course concluded on Friday at Fort Abbas under the aegis of Pakistan rugby union

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Level 2 7s rugby coaching course concluded on Friday at Fort Abbas under the aegis of Pakistan rugby union.

In all nine participants, five male and four female coaches, drawn from different regions of South Punjab attended the three days useful activity which aimed at upgrading their existing knowledge, said a spokesman of PRU while talking to APP here.

Head coach and World Rugby Educator Shakeel Ahmed conducted the course and imparted latest day knowledge with the most modern techniques and methods.

"It was a very beneficial coaching activity and we will be carrying out similar activities in Southern Punjab as well as in different parts of the country," he said.

The spokesman expressed the hope the level 2 qualified coaches will effort to broaden the base of the game by grooming young players in near future under the development plan of PRU.

He said PRU will soon re-lunch its get into rugby programme in coordination with Asia rugby in different parts of the country.

"We are laying special emphasis on identifying new talent and promoting rugby in remote and far flung areas of the country and it is a positive sign that with each passing day the strength of rugby players, both male and female in different age groups, are increasing in southern Punjab," he added.

