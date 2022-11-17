Level 3 cricket coaching course begins

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan legend and current batting coach Mohammad Yousuf and Test batter Azhar Ali are part of the Level 3 coaching course that began here on Thursday at the National High Performance Centre.

The course will run till November 22 and will be attended by 35 participants, 17 of which are current and former Test cricketers.

The course will provide opportunities to current and former cricketers to become coaches so that they can share their knowledge with the upcoming cricketers.

Names of 35 participants: Abdul Rehman, Abdul Saad, Adnan Rasool, Aftab Khan, Agha Sabir Ali, Amanullah Dehpal, Anwar Ali, Arshad Khan, Ashraf Ali, Azhar Ali, Ghulam Ali, Hafiz Majid, Humayun Farhat, Imran Farhat, Jamal Uddin, Muhammad Saeed Anwer, Mohammad Yousaf, Muhammad Sami, Nadeem Zafar Gondal, Qaisar Abbas, Raees Amjad, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, Riaz Afridi, Riffat Ullah, Rizwan Quraishi, Roze Khan, Shahid Latif, Shoaib Khan, Shoaib Khan, Syed Wajahat Ullha Wasti, Tabish Khan, Taufiq Umer, Waqar Oraqzai, Waqas Ahmad and Zulfiqar Babar.

