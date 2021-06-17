UrduPoint.com
Level One Course For Athletics' Coaches From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) will hold Level One Course for coaches from June 19 to 30 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) will hold Level One Course for coaches from June 19 to 30 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

The course approved by the World Athletics Federation will introduce coaches to the latest techniques of athletics, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Level two coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anwar will give lectures to the coaches.

