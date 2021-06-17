Level one course for athletics' coaches from Saturday

Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) will hold Level One Course for coaches from June 19 to 30 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Athletics Federation (PAF) will hold Level One Course for coaches from June 19 to 30 at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

The course approved by the World Athletics Federation will introduce coaches to the latest techniques of athletics, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Level two coaches of Pakistan Rafiq Ahmed and Lieutenant Colonel Ghulam Shabbir Anwar will give lectures to the coaches.