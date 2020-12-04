UrduPoint.com
Leverkusen Copy Bayern In Moving German Cup Tie

Fri 04th December 2020

Bayer Leverkusen announced Thursday that they have joined Bayern Munich in having their home German Cup tie moved from late December until January to help ease their congested fixture list

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Bayer Leverkusen announced Thursday that they have joined Bayern Munich in having their home German Cup tie moved from late December until January to help ease their congested fixture list.

Leverkusen host Eintracht Frankfurt on January 12 with the second-round match postponed from December 22 and 23, when the bulk of second round ties take place.

Cup holders Bayern had already received permission from the German FA to move their tie against second division side Holstein Kiel until January 13.

However, Leverkusen were only granted permission by an independent appeals court within the German FA after their initial request to postpone the tie was refused.

Sports director Rudi Voeller said the decision eases the pressure on Leverkusen who also play in the Europa League and Bundesliga.

"Eintracht has shown a wonderful attitude, for which we would like to express our gratitude," he added.

