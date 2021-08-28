Leverkusen early Bundesliga leaders after own-goal chaos in Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen moved top of the fledgling Bundesliga table after sweeping Augsburg aside 4-1 on Saturday thanks to two early own goals

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Bayer Leverkusen moved top of the fledgling Bundesliga table after sweeping Augsburg aside 4-1 on Saturday thanks to two early own goals.

Uncapped 18-year-old midfielder Florian Wirtz celebrated his Germany call-up on Friday by scoring the visitors' fourth as the Werkself took top spot on goal difference.

Augsburg made a disastrous start when Brazilian defender Iago, then striker Florian Niederlechner both turned the ball into their own net to generously leave Leverkusen 2-0 up after 14 minutes.

Niederlechner made amends soon after when he stabbed home after Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky had rushed off his line.

Just before the break, Leverkusen had a goal by Moussa Diaby ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

It was one-way traffic in the second half as Leverkusen dominated their Bavarian hosts.

Czech striker Patrik Schick fired in their third goal, before Wirtz found the net from a tight angle late on.

Defending champions Bayern Munich later have the chance to leap up the table from eighth when they host bottom side Hertha Berlin.