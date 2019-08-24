UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leverkusen See Off Duesseldorf As Hoffenheim Win Five-goal Thriller

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 11:15 PM

Leverkusen see off Duesseldorf as Hoffenheim win five-goal thriller

Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland said his team were "not at 100 percent" despite an impressive 3-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Bayer Leverkusen striker Kevin Volland said his team were "not at 100 percent" despite an impressive 3-1 win over Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

English midfielder Lewis Baker, on loan to Duesseldorf from Chelsea, turned a Volland cross into his own net after just six minutes to kickstart a stylish first-half performance from Champions League qualifiers Leverkusen.

Charles Aranguiz doubled the lead from a Kerem Demirbay free-kick shortly afterwards, and Volland was involved again with some sharp footwork as Karim Bellarabi made it three just before half-time.

Yet Volland bemoaned his side's lapse in concentration after Alfredo Morales grabbed a consolation goal for Duesseldorf.

"We deserved to win but we are not at 100 percent. Otherwise we would have kept a clean sheet," he said.

Werder Bremen still have no points from their opening two games after they lost a five-goal thriller to Hoffenheim.

The home side looked comfortable after second-half goals from Ermin Bicakcic and Ihlas Bebou had cancelled out Niclas Fuellkrug's opener and Bremen had a player sent off.

Yet Yuya Osako drew the visitors level with a slaloming run and fine finish before Pavel Kaderabek's header three minutes from time sealed a 3-2 win for Hoffenheim.

New Borussia Moenchengladbach boss Marco Rose celebrated his first three points as his side came from behind to beat Mainz 3-1.

Robin Quaison flicked on Daniel Brosinski's free-kick to give Mainz the lead, before Gladbach right-back Stefan Lainer knocked in the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble on the half-hour mark.

Alassane Plea's free-kick slipped through goalkeeper Florian Mueller's fingers on 78 minutes, before Breel Embolo wrapped up the win just one minute later.

Elsewhere, Freiburg, who thrashed Mainz 3-0 last weekend, picked up a second win in two as they came from behind to beat promoted side Paderborn 3-1.

Goals from Luca Waldschmidt, Nils Petersen and South Korea's Chang-Hoon Kwon secured the win after Streli Mamba had given Paderborn an early lead.

Sebastian Andersson scored Union Berlin's first ever Bundesliga goal, cancelling out Ruben Varga's opener to secure a 1-1 draw with his late equaliser at Augsburg.

Saturday's late kick-off sees champions Bayern Munich head to Schalke in search of their first league win of the season.

Related Topics

Loan Fine Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Bremen Berlin Lead South Korea From Chelsea Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

NAB chairman directs inquiry into anchor Murid Abb ..

55 seconds ago

Thousands march against racism in Dresden ahead of ..

59 seconds ago

Ban imposed on pillion ridding in Sindh

1 minute ago

Police Hoses G7 Protesters in South France As Summ ..

7 minutes ago

Cummins grabs place in record books with 95-minute ..

7 minutes ago

Woman, her small son gunned down in Quetta

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.