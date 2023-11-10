Open Menu

Leverkusen's Grimaldo Among New Faces In Spain Squad

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Leverkusen's Grimaldo among new faces in Spain squad

Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month

Las Rozas de Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo has been rewarded for his outstanding start to the season with a call-up to the Spain squad for their final Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia this month.

The 28-year-old Grimaldo, signed from Benfica in the close season, has been a key member of the Leverkusen side that has surged to the top of the German Bundesliga under former Spain midfielder Xabi Alonso.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has also handed a first call-up to Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who replaces Kepa Arrizabalaga with the Real Madrid shotstopper injured.

Midfielder Aleix Garcia, who has starred in Girona's flying start this season in La Liga, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme also appear in the squad for the first time.

However, former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, misses out with a foot injury that required stitches.

Spain have already qualified for Euro 2024 from Group A along with Scotland, having won five of their six matches.

They complete their qualifying campaign by taking on Cyprus away in Limassol next Thursday, November 16, and entertaining Georgia in Valladolid three days later.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Inigo Martinez (Barcelona), Pau Torres (Aston Villa/ENG), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David Garcia (Osasuna), Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

Midfielders: Rodrigo (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Oihan Sancet (Athletic Bilbao), Rodrigo Riquelme (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona)

Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).

Related Topics

Injured German Paris Gaya Valladolid David Bilbao Valencia Barcelona Manchester Spain Georgia Saudi Arabia Cyprus Euro November From Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Manchester City Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 dist ..

Thal Jeep Rally: courts to remain closed in 3 district on Nov 11

4 minutes ago
 Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued ..

Alvi assures Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan's continued support for Palestine cause

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown schedule

Power shutdown schedule

4 minutes ago
 Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bha ..

Mayor visits ongoing construction site of Auto Bhan Ring Road project

4 minutes ago
 Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

Palestinians say deadly strike hit Gaza Hospital

8 minutes ago
 Bank deposits reached an all-time high

Bank deposits reached an all-time high

7 minutes ago
KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships ..

KU, UKAHA Houston inks MoU to provide scholarships to students of eight departme ..

7 minutes ago
 MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on c ..

MCL completes 52,615 square feet of patchwork on city roads

47 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ or ..

Mushaal Mullick, Chairman of Muslim Scholars’ organization discuss women empow ..

47 minutes ago
 Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok ..

Malaysian delegation visits Punjab pavilion at Lok Mela

47 minutes ago
 Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to ..

Commissioner underscores need of joint strategy to effectively resolve human rig ..

47 minutes ago
 Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for e ..

Sindh Home Minister emphasizes collaboration for enhanced security measures

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports