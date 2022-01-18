UrduPoint.com

Lewandowski And Putellas Win FIFA 'Best' Awards

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 18, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Lewandowski and Putellas win FIFA 'Best' awards

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Bayern Munich's record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski retained FIFA's top men's player title Monday at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony as Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women's player.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski set a Bundesliga goal record last season, and edged Argentine Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool for the award.

"I'm happy and honoured to win this award, and I feel very proud," said Lewandowski who scored a total of 48 goals for club and country in 2020-2021.

Lewandowski scored three times for Bayern at the weekend taking his 2021-2022 season tally to 39 goals in 33 matches.

The trophy was some consolation for the Polish striker who lost out to Messi for the older and rival award the Ballon d'Or in November.

For Putellas, it marked an awards double as the Spaniard triumphed over Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr, just as she did for the Ballon d'Or.

The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona, leading the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.

"This trophy is for everyone in the team," Putellas said. "The trophy will be an inspiration for us all." The best starting women's 11 however featured no Barcelona player.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Special Award in recognition of setting a record of most international goals scored for his country, beating Ali Daei's long-standing mark of 109 for Iran.

The 36-year-old Ronaldo now has 115 goals from 184 games with Portugal after making his debut aged 18 back in 2003.

"I never expected to beat this record, and I thank my teammates from these past 20 years," said Ronaldo, who also holds the record for 140 Champions League goals.

Chelsea's Senegalese stopper Edouard Mendy and Christiane Endler of Lyon won the goalkeeping awards.

Chelsea picked up both coaching awards through Thomas Tuchel and Emma Hayes.

"Ultimately, the coach is only as good as the people they have around them," said Hayes, whose charges were beaten in the Woman's Champions League final but won the Super League and the League Cup.

German coach Tuchel arrived at Chelsea half-way through the season, and transformed an under-achieving side into a ruthless unit to win the prestige Champions League title.

"I'm overwhelmed," said Tuchel. "I enjoy being here, its a good fit." "I'm grateful to have such supportive people around me, to feel so good in such a competitive club.

Erik Lamela, now of Sevilla, won the best goal award for his trick rabona shot for Spurs in the North London derby.

The medical staff and players of Denmark, who had to deal with Christian Eriksen's collapse on the field at the Euro won the "fair-play" award.

Related Topics

Iran FIFA Derby London Liverpool Lyon Munich Barcelona Portugal Denmark Euro Cuban Peso November Women Christian All From Best Top PSG Chelsea Bayern Coach Sevilla

Recent Stories

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit ..

UK Defence Secretary Says Invited Shoigu to Visit London in Coming Weeks

8 hours ago
 Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern ..

Millions hunker down as winter storm hits eastern US and Canada

8 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

One killed, two injured in Miranshah firing

8 hours ago
 Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to ..

Shehbaz to face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Habi ..

9 hours ago
 Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islama ..

Policeman martyred, two gunmen shot dead in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeu ..

Libyan Parliament Speaker Calls for Cabinet Shakeup After Poll Delay

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.