UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich Wait On Gnabry

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:38 PM

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry

Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

"Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.

Gnabry's illness leaves Bayern set to take on PSG without two key forwards.

Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, misses both legs with a knee injury after scoring 42 goals for Bayern this season including five in the Champions League.

Flick said midfielder Marc Roca will also miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury on Sunday in training.

PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.

On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Related Topics

FIFA Paris Leipzig Munich Male Italy Sunday 2020 Best Top PSG Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

Agreements signed between Govt of GB and UNDP to p ..

18 seconds ago

1,367 shops inspected, fined over SOPs violations

19 seconds ago

Pashinyan on Public Attitude to Him: Elections Wil ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 responded 1,655 emergency calls in Mar ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather to persist in most parts of country: P ..

3 minutes ago

University of Peshawar organizes online orientatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.