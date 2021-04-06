UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich Wait On Gnabry For PSG Clash

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:29 PM

Lewandowski-less Bayern Munich wait on Gnabry for PSG clash

Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final

Munich, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Holders Bayern Munich, who already have top-scorer Robert Lewandowski sidelined, could also be without winger Serge Gnabry when they face Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's repeat of the 2020 Champions League final.

"Serge has a sore throat and will probably be out as well," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday ahead of the quarter-final, first leg at home with the return in Paris next Tuesday.

Gnabry's illness could leave Bayern without two key forwards against PSG.

Lewandowski, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, misses both legs with a knee injury after scoring 42 goals for Bayern this season including five in the Champions League.

Flick said midfielder Marc Roca will also miss the first leg at the Allianz Arena after picking up an injury on Sunday in training.

Should Gabry drop out, his Germany team-mate Leroy Sane will play on the flanks along with Kingsley Coman, whose header last August sealed a 1-0 win over PSG in the 2020 Champions League final.

While the French giants may be motivated to avenge that defeat in Lisbon, Flick played down the element of a rematch with Mauricio Pochettino having since replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG's head coach.

"For Paris maybe, but not for us. It's a new game, a new team and Paris has a new coach," Flick said succinctly.

Nevertheless there is plenty of respect from the Bayern camp for PSG, whose line-up boasts the talent of Brazil superstar Neymar and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

Everyone knows "what attacking power they have, with players like Neymar or Mbappe who can decide a game at any time," said Bayern board member and former club captain Oliver Kahn.

"They are an absolute top opponent." PSG are missing defender Alessandro Florenzi and midfielder Marco Verratti, who are quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair are among a group of at least six Italy players who have tested positive for the virus since the recent international break.

PSG had Neymar sent off in Saturday's 1-0 home defeat to Lille, who usurped them as French league leaders.

The Parisian giants have already lost eight times in the French league in 2020/21, the most during a single season for 10 years.

Nevertheless, Pochettino is relishing the chance to end Bayern's unbeaten run of 19 Champions League games dating back to March 2019.

"We're playing against the best team on the continent at the moment. But we are optimistic. We have already knocked out Barcelona," he said, in reference to PSG beating the Spanish giants in the last 16.

On Tuesday, Flick refused to confirm reports centre-back Jerome Boateng will leave Bayern at the end of the season having not been offered a contract extension.

Both Boateng and left-back Alphonso Davies are available to face PSG after being suspended for Saturday's 1-0 win at RB Leipzig which left Munich seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Related Topics

France FIFA Germany Lille Paris Leipzig Munich Male Lisbon Barcelona Italy Brazil March May August Sunday 2019 2020 From Best Top PSG Bayern Coach

Recent Stories

SM stops issuing permits to display food outside s ..

1 minute ago

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24

2 minutes ago

Ceremony held to distribute cheques among communit ..

2 minutes ago

Minister assures best relief for people in Ramazan ..

3 minutes ago

PPP Govt failed to implement COVID-19 SOPs in Sind ..

3 minutes ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue among priorities of go ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.