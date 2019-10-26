UrduPoint.com
Lewandowski Makes History After Scoring In First Nine Bundesliga Games

Muhammad Rameez 43 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:43 PM

Lewandowski makes history after scoring in first nine Bundesliga games

Robert Lewandowski made yet more history on Saturday by netting in Bayern Munich's home game against Union Berlin, setting a new record after scoring in each of the first nine Bundesliga matches this season

Robert Lewandowski made yet more history on Saturday by netting in Bayern Munich's home game against Union Berlin, setting a new record after scoring in each of the first nine Bundesliga matches this season.

The Poland striker showed clinical finishing by tucking away an Alphonso Davies second-half pass at the Allianz Arena to claim his 13th goal in his first nine league games this season.

He has now scored in each of his last 13 games for Bayern and means Lewandowski broke the previous league record, set by current Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored in each of the first eight games of the 2015/16 season for Borussia Dortmund.

Having also scored twice in Bayern's 3-2 midweek win at Olympiakos in the Champions League, the 31-year-old Lewandowski now has 19 goals in just 14 appearances in all competitions during what is turning into the best season of his career.

Lewandowski is already the top-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history with 215 league goals for Bayern and former club Dortmund.

He also holds a record from his incredible haul of five goals in just nine second-half minutes when he came off the bench in Bayern's 5-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg in September 2015.

