UrduPoint.com

Lewandowski Says 'my Bayern Story Has Come To An End'

Muhammad Rameez Published May 30, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Lewandowski says 'my Bayern story has come to an end'

Robert Lewandowski said Monday that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Robert Lewandowski said Monday that his time with Bayern Munich was over, without specifying his future plans, amid reports that Barcelona have made him an offer.

"Today it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end," the Polish star striker told reporters in Warsaw.

"I can't imagine further cooperation, after what has happened over the last few months," he added.

"A transfer will be the best solution. I trust that Bayern won't stop me, just because they can." With a year left on Lewandowski's contract, Barcelona have reportedly made an offer of 32 million Euros ($34.5 million) to sign him.

In an interview with Polish broadcaster Eleven Sports PL, Lewandowski dropped a teaser about how he would enjoy living in Spain.

"I think it's a really good place -- not just to go on holiday there," he said, adding that he has a house in Mallorca.

Bayern CEO Oliver Khan and director of sports Hasan Salihamidzic have both publically stated the club will not let Lewandowski leave before 2023.

Earlier this month, Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi warned Bayern against insisting on the contract.

"Of course they can keep Robert for another year, to be fair he has a contract until 2023, but I wouldn't recommend that to them," Zahavi told German daily Bild.

He added that the issue for Lewandowski is not about extra money.

"He has felt disrespected by those in charge (at Bayern) for months, that's the truth.

"FC Bayern has not lost Lewandowski the player, but Robert the person." Zahavi said he hopes Bayern's senior figures "will think about it again" and allow Lewandowski the opportunity "to fulfil a lifelong dream and move to the club (Barcelona) he has always dreamed of." A back-to-back winner of FIFA's best male player award, Lewandowski has won every title available since joining Bayern in 2014, including eight Bundesliga trophies for a total of 10 having won two with ex-club Dortmund.

He also won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020.

Lewandowski was top-scorer in the Bundesliga last season for the fifth year running after netting 35 goals in Germany's top flight.

On Monday, Bayern also confirmed the exit of France midfielder Corentin Tolisso whose contract has expired after five years in Munich.

Related Topics

Sports France German FIFA Germany Dortmund Munich Male Warsaw Barcelona Spain Money 2020 Best Top Bayern Million

Recent Stories

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertiliz ..

CM orders to curb hoarding, price hike of fertilizers

36 seconds ago
 Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir ..

Rain expected in Islamabad, Punjab, KP,GB, Kashmir

38 seconds ago
 Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest nine for possessing illegal weapons

40 seconds ago
 ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC ..

ACs directed to set up 20 pushcart bazaars,150 DC counters to facilitate citizen ..

42 seconds ago
 Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 S ..

Russian Embassy to CAR Dismisses Reports About 2 Slain Alleged Russian Wagner Me ..

4 minutes ago
 Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's ..

Ankara, EU to Hold Political Dialogue on Turkey's Accession on May 31

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.