UrduPoint.com

Lewandowski Scores 300th Bundesliga Goal As Bayern Rout Cologne

Muhammad Rameez Published January 15, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Lewandowski scores 300th Bundesliga goal as Bayern rout Cologne

Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal on Saturday by completing a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Cologne

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Robert Lewandowski scored his 300th Bundesliga goal on Saturday by completing a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Cologne.

The reigning champions restored their six-point advantage in the table after Borussia Dortmund had cut the gap with a 5-1 thumping of Freiburg on Friday.

Hosts Bayern, almost back to full strength after nine players missed last weekend's home loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach following positive Covid tests, raced into a 2-0 lead with goals by Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso.

Lewandowski reached the 300 mark in the German top flight by netting twice in the second half, with both assists provided by substitute Leroy Sane.

Related Topics

German Freiburg Cologne Lead Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

1 minute ago
 Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

1 minute ago
 Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

1 minute ago
 Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police ..

Court rejects bail pleas of former SHO, two police constables in custodial killi ..

4 minutes ago
 Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volc ..

Tsunami warning in Tonga, US West Coast after volcanic eruption

4 minutes ago
 Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unr ..

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.