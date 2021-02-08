Lewis Hamilton signs new one-year deal with Mercedes: F1 team

Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga with Mercedes by signing a new one-year deal, the Formula One team announced on Monday

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One world constructors' champion and the reigning F1 world drivers' champion will continue together in 2021," the team said in a statement.