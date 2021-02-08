UrduPoint.com
Lewis Hamilton Signs New One-year Deal With Mercedes: F1 Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:05 PM

Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga with Mercedes by signing a new one-year deal, the Formula One team announced on Monday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton has ended his long-running contract saga with Mercedes by signing a new one-year deal, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is pleased to announce that the reigning Formula One world constructors' champion and the reigning F1 world drivers' champion will continue together in 2021," the team said in a statement.

