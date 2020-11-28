Lewis Hamilton Takes Bahrain Grand Prix Pole
Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position at this weekend's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after posting a new track record lap.
The newly-crowned world champion finished ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Max Verstappen with a blistering time of one minute, 27.264 seconds at the Bahrain International Circuit