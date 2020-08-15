Lewis Hamilton takes pole for F1 Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix after pipping teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas by 0.059sec in a Mercedes qualifying one-two on Saturday

Championship leader Hamilton took his fifth pole at the Barcelona track and the 92nd of his career in total.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is second in the overall driver's standings, 30 points behind six-time world champion Hamilton, qualified in third after finishing 0.708sec back.