UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewis Hamilton Takes Pole For F1 Spanish GP

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:58 PM

Lewis Hamilton takes pole for F1 Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix after pipping teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas by 0.059sec in a Mercedes qualifying one-two on Saturday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position for the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix after pipping teammate and title rival Valtteri Bottas by 0.059sec in a Mercedes qualifying one-two on Saturday.

Championship leader Hamilton took his fifth pole at the Barcelona track and the 92nd of his career in total.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is second in the overall driver's standings, 30 points behind six-time world champion Hamilton, qualified in third after finishing 0.708sec back.

Related Topics

World Driver Mercedes Hamilton Barcelona

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Co ..

16 minutes ago

President urges Ulema to play role in sensitizing ..

3 minutes ago

Lukashenko rejects foreign mediation in post-elect ..

3 minutes ago

Rain expected in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Boards of In ..

31 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Situation in Belarus Continues to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.