Lewis Hamilton Wins Hungarian Grand Prix
Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 08:30 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday with a dominant performance on a rain-slicked circuit for his second victory in three races of the new season.
The Mercedes driver had started from pole and led throughout. Max Verstappen finished second despite ruining the front of his car and its suspension when he hit a barrier in the warm-up lap.