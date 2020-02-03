UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lewis, Hetmyer Dropped By Windies After Failing Fitness Tests

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:30 PM

Lewis, Hetmyer dropped by Windies after failing fitness tests

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The West Indies on Monday dropped key batsmen Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer for their upcoming one-day international series against Sri Lanka, saying the pair failed to meet new "minimum fitness requirements".

They have been left out of the 15-man squad for the three ODIs, with Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell earning recalls.

"Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed out due to the fact that they came up short in the fitness test," said cricket West Indies selector Roger Harper.

"They will be missed, Lewis was the team's best batsman in the recent... ODI series against Ireland where he batted with great composure and proved the bedrock for the team's series win.

"Hetmyer appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team's batting group.

" The Windies take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI in Colombo on February 22, before further games in Hambantota and Kandy.

They have not yet named their squad for the following two-match T20 international series.

Opening batsman Lewis struck 102 and 99 not out during his side's 2-1 series win over Ireland last month and has scored 1,610 runs in 51 ODIs.

The 23-year-old Hetmyer has scored five ODI centuries from only 45 appearances, averaging 36.66.

West Indies squad for Sri Lanka ODI series:Kieron Pollard (capt), Shai Hope (wkt), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Sri Lanka Brandon Harper Kandy Colombo Powell Ireland Evin Lewis Roston Chase Nicholas Pooran Shimron Hetmyer February From Best

Recent Stories

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

21 minutes ago

ERC reached out to over one million beneficiaries ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support fo ..

21 minutes ago

German, Austrian Chancellors Discuss Post-Brexit E ..

7 minutes ago

Two Drones Downed Near Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.