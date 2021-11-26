LGU wins all Pakistan inter-varsity volleyball championship

All Pakistan Higher Education Commission (HEC) Inter-Varsities Volleyball (Men) Championship was hosted and organized by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) from Nov 23 to 26 here at NUML

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Higher education Commission (HEC) Inter-Varsities Volleyball (Men) Championship was hosted and organized by National University of Modern Languages (NUML) from Nov 23 to 26 here at NUML.

Fourteen teams from Punjab, Sindh, KPK & GB were participated in the event and the event was played on knockout bases. Four teams including University of Peshawar, University of Sargodha, Lahore Garrison University and University of Central Punjab.

Only University of Peshawar (UOP) and Lahore Garrison University (LGU) managed to qualify for the final.

In the final Match Lahore Garrison University (LGU) beat University of Peshawar and won the title.

Rector NUML Major General Muhammad Jaffar HI (M) (retd.) complimented the LGU team and praised their game in the final match of the national level event.

He said that all the players participated in the championship showed a great sportsmanship and there were great matches played in the tournament.

He also appreciated the University of Peshawar for their fight and efforts to make them themselves in the final. At the end he distributed prizes and trophies among the teams.