LHC seeks PCB’s reply on PSL Franchises’ petition

(@fidahassanain)

The Franchises through their counsel have pleaded the court the PCB is making unilateral decision and is not consulting them in its decision which can lead to cancellation of PSL’s sixth edition.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought reply from Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on petition filed by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises regarding the tournament’s financial model.

A single bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi took up the petition, with directives to the boards to submit reply on Sept 30. The judge also restrained PCB from taking financial guarantees from franchises for PSL 6.

Six franchisers had filed petition in the Lahore High Court seeking action against PCB for redressal of franchises’ grievances.

“PCB is to revise the model of PSL in accordance with its statutory mandate and make it financially viable for the petitioners,” the franchises said in their petition.

Arguing before the court, BCB legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi said that the petition was not maintainable for hearing. He said that the franchises could settle their matter with the board through dialogue and should avoid taking legal discourse for their remedy of their grievances.

However, the franchises’ counsels opposed the PCB’s stance.

He argued that PSL’s sixth edition could be cancelled if PCB continued to take decisions unilaterally. He argued that the PCB was not consulting the franchises concerned.

“ We request the court to order PCB to listen to franchises’ grievances once again and revise the PSL’s financial model,” said the counsels.

He also argued that Covid-19 affected the revenue of franchises as PSL-V was postponed. He stated that the revenue was not expected to come or increase even if the remaining matches were played. The counsel said that the board was demanding fee from the franchises for next season.

It may be mentioned here that PCB had already announced the schedule of the remaining four PSL 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The four matches would be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.