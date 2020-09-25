UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Seeks PCB’s Reply On PSL Franchises’ Petition

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 02:10 PM

LHC seeks PCB’s reply on PSL Franchises’ petition

The Franchises through their counsel have pleaded the court the PCB is making unilateral decision and is not consulting them in its decision which can lead to cancellation of PSL’s sixth edition.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought reply from Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) on petition filed by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises regarding the tournament’s financial model.

A single bench comprising Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi took up the petition, with directives to the boards to submit reply on Sept 30. The judge also restrained PCB from taking financial guarantees from franchises for PSL 6.

Six franchisers had filed petition in the Lahore High Court seeking action against PCB for redressal of franchises’ grievances.

“PCB is to revise the model of PSL in accordance with its statutory mandate and make it financially viable for the petitioners,” the franchises said in their petition.

Arguing before the court, BCB legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi said that the petition was not maintainable for hearing. He said that the franchises could settle their matter with the board through dialogue and should avoid taking legal discourse for their remedy of their grievances.

However, the franchises’ counsels opposed the PCB’s stance.

He argued that PSL’s sixth edition could be cancelled if PCB continued to take decisions unilaterally. He argued that the PCB was not consulting the franchises concerned.

“ We request the court to order PCB to listen to franchises’ grievances once again and revise the PSL’s financial model,” said the counsels.

He also argued that Covid-19 affected the revenue of franchises as PSL-V was postponed. He stated that the revenue was not expected to come or increase even if the remaining matches were played. The counsel said that the board was demanding fee from the franchises for next season.

It may be mentioned here that PCB had already announced the schedule of the remaining four PSL 2020 matches, which were postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic

The four matches would be held in Lahore on November 14, 15 and 17 with only the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 to be a double-header. Eliminator 2 will be played on the following day, while the event will conclude on Tuesday, 17 November.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Lahore High Court Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League March May November 2020 Event From Court

Recent Stories

Masood Khan emphasizes awareness and social mobili ..

3 minutes ago

Hindus protest outside Indian High Commission agai ..

29 minutes ago

Student of Excel School who inspires others in rec ..

46 minutes ago

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

47 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

1 hour ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.