LHC Seeks Reply On Plea Against Possible Removal Of Zaka Ashraf

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 25, 2023 | 10:06 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from the federal government and others till August 28 on a petition against possible removal of Zakar Ashraf as chairman, managing committee, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the orders on a petition filed by Zaka Ashraf against his possible removal.

Zaka's counsel argued before the court that Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination had written a letter to principal secretary to the prime minister and sought advice after questioning the appointment of his client in the wake of a letter by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the removal of all political appointments to ensure a fair election.

The counsel argued that the PCB had no connection with the general elections in the country. He submitted that his client was appointed by the previous elected government.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the letter and suspend it till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, issued notices to the federal government and other respondents and sought reply till August 28 on the petition.

